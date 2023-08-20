Design Alive

18
38
39
40
49
51
52
students
0 +
teaching experience
1 years
Design Fields
11
expert instructors
18
Explore our courses

graphic design home 1 - Design Alive

Graphic Design

web design home - Design Alive

Web / UX UI Design

interior home - Design Alive

Interior Design

motion home - Design Alive

Motion Academy

Digital Illustration - Design Alive

Digital Illustration

Why Design Alive ?

Group 784 - Design Alive

Live mentorship
courses or
prerecorded

Group 785 - Design Alive

Earn credits
with our recognised
college level courses

Group 786 - Design Alive

Education
tailored for
landing a job

Group 787 - Design Alive

Join a
community of like
minded peers

Testimonials

Anyone looking to become a web designer should seriously consider Design Alive! The course takes you through everything you need to know in a hands-on way so you are really confident and ready to start work by the time the course is over.
The support they provide throughout is amazing and JDF is the best!!
Gitty Kleine create group
It was a great and thorough course to get my career off the ground. Learning from these experienced teachers was priceless. Classes were engaging and geared towards any level of experience.
One part that really opened my eyes in terms of the bigger design world was UX/UI.
Mushka Osdoba
I really gained by taking a course by DesignAlive. The teachers are great, they explain the material really well and answer your questions.
I work as a freelancer and the course really built up my knowledge in graphics.
Hadassa Fogel Pixels Design
Thank you so much Design Alive for giving me the tools to become a competent and confident graphic designer! Alyse, incredibly patient and knowledgeable, her keen eye for design transformed any project from mediocre to "cream of the crop!" I feel so confident to go out on my own and design!!
Breindy SalgoDynagrafik
Design Alive provided the best framework and footing that an enterprising graphic designer could hope for. I completed the program with confidence in design principles and a awesome network for advice. I strongly feel that the success since can be attributed to the groundwork that DA laid.
Rena JacobiADM Creative Marketing
Design Alive offers a unique opportunity to those wishing to enter the design world. The classes can be done from the comfort of your home, but you have the "live class" support. Design Alive keeps up to date with the latest trends and is always offering new information to graduates.
R StraussHexagon Design
Design Alive offers comprehensive courses so you can go from wishing to be a top designer to actually being one. The teachers are fantastic and really push you to be your best.
Chana M RosenFreelancing
I took the graphic design and portfolio with Alyse Bayles. everything was so clear and enjoyable!! She really helped me develop my personal style and broaden my scope of design!! I cant thank Design Alive and Alyse Bayles enough for everything!!
Baila SteinbergFreelancing
Design Alive is a course that teaches you everything you need and want to know to be a great graphic designer. The classes are enjoyable and extremely informative. The teachers are so available and really want you to succeed. Design Alive takes your talent and makes you a professional. Thank you!
Raizy KappelPapermaster Inc
I really enjoyed Design Alive. It was thorough and hard but immensely gratifying and really professional. My teachers were so so amazing! I could not have asked for better ones! Thank you Rochel Leah and Miri!
Fraidy SeidenfeldFreelancing
If you're looking to really learn graphics and in the best convenient way, then Design Alive is the best choice! They teach it all and keep on sending you job opportunities so you can start working. I actually got many new clients through Design Alive references .
Vitty SteinerFun and Function
The Motion Graphics course was excellent. It gave us familiarity with so many parts whereas other courses focus on just 1 aspect.
The teachers were experts, so accommodating, & gave their all to the students. I'm so glad to be part of a big network of like-minded designers only through Design Alive!
Teva UngarFreelancer
I recommend DesignAlive as a #1 choice! The skills and techniques are invaluable and necessary to become a professional & talented graphic artist. Every student found their unique style and built impressive portfolios with Zippy's creative guidance and meticulous attention to detail. Thank you!
Naama WeissmanHandee Products
In a short amount of time, Mrs. Thumim transformed my vague sense of aesthetics into concrete, practical terms and a strong sense of design that allowed me to immediately begin a career as a professional graphic designer.
Arielle KwestelRubberband Graphics
Design Alive is unreal. Design Alive's intensive training has transformed my design abilities, and the results are evident in my projects. Its great to have a network of friends from world-wide, all with a passion for design. Having a variety of contacts to confer with over graphics questions & opinions is a major benefit.
Esther HellerBlue Sky Trading, Inc
The web-design course was really something amazing.
We have a GREAT teacher, extremely clear and each lesson so well given over. Thank you so much, for giving me the opportunity to continuously learn web-design in my own home with such a great atmosphere.
Rivky HDynagrafix
Thanks so much for providing such a professional and enjoyable course, well worth the investment. It’s not only knowing how to use the programs, its also about the design process. I learnt how to think out of the box and work with confidence.
Kayla L Hamodia
Thank you for all the courses that I have taken with you!I did graphic mastery and the optional prep for print courses. I really gained so much and could not have done it without you! Classes were clear and well-organized, and the teachers were fantastic. Looking forward to the next course!
Ahuva SpitzerQuest Packaging LLC
All the lessons taught were brilliant! The teachers are so helpful and encouraging, and can help through the whole process. I really recommend it! I gained so much - it was a really awesome experience. Thank you!
Chaya SpiraWoodpeckers crafts
Design Alive is the most amazing school ever! You could go from knowing nothing at all to having the most impressive portfolio! The classes are full of fun! The teachers are the best and you get to meet new friends from all over the world! What could be better 😉 I totally recommend it!!
Esty DresdnerTangerine Media
Not only did I walk away with a gorgeous portfolio to impress my clients, I gained endless knowledge, confidence and skill which stands behind me throughout my graphics career.
Aviva LewitanMishpacha Magazine
At the high-level design firm I work at, they keep telling me, “We can’t believe you’ve only taken a 1-year program. All the other designers have taken a 4-year course and your knowledge + skills are on par — and in some ways even exceed them.” I couldn’t be more grateful that I chose Design Alive
Chana KramerBelso Design & Build
Thanks for creating for me a future in my career with your design alive lessons! BH Im really enjoying my job at nockoutmedia!! All thanks to you
Sara Aliza SchwabKnockout Media
I want to point out to both of you that this year was a real successful year. Every lesson was so well thought out and enjoyed listening to each of them. I learned a ton this year.
Libby RosenbergJozee Design
The Interior Design program was above and beyond all around!
I truly feel that I learnt everything that I need to know to work in the field. My amazing teachers equipped me with everything I needed to fulfill my dream of becoming a confident interior designer with my own clients.
Thank you for making my dream come true!
Sophia ChabotFreelancing
I really enjoyed the high quality classes and skilled teachers. I gained so much from the classes and enjoyed them too! The convenience of attending class from the comfort of your own home was a well enjoyed benefit.
Rocheli ElefantRedeign Business owner
Design is Alive is not only an extensive professional program but they also go above and beyond to help and accommodate you. I live in Israel and I’m just finishing auto-cad so I thought my job options are limited, but Design Alives helped me find a job that has tremendous growth.
R. DiamondDrafter at Krauz group
I took the graphic mastery and preparation for print classes. My boss's love that I know so much knowledge and have experience in all the programs. These courses are a MUST for all aspiring Graphic designers and get excellent job opportunities!!
Chana SternglantzAtidaynu
I wanted to let you know how I've been post design alive.
I got an amazing job at Chaim Horowitz Design in Mahwah NY.
Thank you Design Alive
Raizy GrenebaumChaim Horowitz Design
I absolutely loved the course! It was enjoyable, clear, and covered a wide range of topics.
The teachers were fabulous, even years after completing the course they happily answer my questions.
Thanks to Design Alive, I run my own successful business in this field.
Baila SpeigelGlobal Media
I wanted to thank you for all your help and teaching. I recently got a job as a graphic designer at Lubicom Marketing.
They pretty much hired me based on my portfolio
(I had no experience), so thank you. I'm BH really loving my job.
Faigy AkdaAdlib Unlimited
The best thing I did was take the Web Design course. The teachers were so patient, thorough, & were eager to answer questions.
Design Alive empowered me to start my successful freelancing business with the confidence & skills needed. I'm fortunate to do what I love every day, & I credit this to Design Alive!
Orli TreuhaftCreative Web services
Their sensational Web Design course, led by exceptional instructors, has catapulted me into the web design world with boundless confidence.
I'm thrilled to share that I've landed an exciting job at Brand Right Marketing Group, all thanks to the invaluable skills I acquired at Design Alive.
Miriam MandelBrandRight Marketing
I must tell you that the print course was absolutely excellent I feel way more confident since then - I highly recommend every designer to take it!
Chayelle RabinowitzArtisan Design Studio

Walk in a novice, walk out a designer  !

Walk in a novice, walk out a designer  !

Backed by those in the trade

vibe 2 - Design Alive

Rassi
Kaufman

Vibe founder

You cannot compare a designer
who took any other course
to a Design Alive student!
I must have recommended it
30 times over.

Rasha
Nockenofsky

NockOut Media

I am beyond impressed with the skills that Design Alive has equipped my employees with! What’s also great is that many of my employees keep in contact with their D instructors. When hiring a design alive graduate, I’m confident that they’ll have the skills needed to succeed.

KnockoutMedia - Design Alive
Susan Strauss deign 1 - Design Alive

Susan
Strauss

Strauss Designs

I have yet to find students who are so well trained in so many areas.I am always impressed by their knowledge and expertise as well as their technical skills.
Design Alive is my first point of call when I am looking to hire.

