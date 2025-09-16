Design Alive

Design
& Construction

Step into the world of interior design — and build the skills, knowledge and confidence to thrive as a professional interior designer.

Design Theory, Space Planning, Construction + Business

AutoCAD or Revit knowledge required (can be learned before or during the course).

illustration 1 - Design Alive
Vector 71 - Design Alive

Join our grads working at companies like these…

Average wage per hour

$45+

Monthly earning potential

 $10,000+

You could create projects like these!

day planner - Design Alive

I’ve got 3 words to sum-up what Design Alive offered me:
Flexibility, Professionalism, and Recognition
I can’t stress enough how they delivered way and beyond. From all my business decisions, taking Design Alive was my best investment because I’m still receiving my ROI.

Group 1711 1 - Design Alive

– Fay Chaskelson

Graduate

Is this You??

icon 56 - Design Alive

Trend Lover

Have a magnetic pull to decor shops? Always staying on top of the latest design trends? You’re ready to turn that passion into a career!

icon 57 - Design Alive

Intuitive Space Planner

You can’t resist reimagining every space you walk into. Let’s channel that creative spark into something that excites you everyday.

Group 1711 2 - Design Alive

Aspiring designer

You’ve got AutoCAD basics — now, unlock the skills and confidence to become a pro interior designer.

This is the place to be →

Register

Design & Construction looks really impressive,
sounds magical, but…

Vector 17 - Design Alive

"It’s a big investment - will it be worth the money?"

Vector 17 - Design Alive

"I know nothing about interior design - will I really be ready to work?"

Vector 17 - Design Alive

“It’s a big time commitment — is there flexibility if necessary?

arrow 1 - Design Alive

We’ve
got you.

At the Design Alive Design & Construction Academy, we’ve transformed over 1200+ aspiring creatives some of whom are earning 6 digit salaries and managing big firms – turning their passion into real careers. Our college-level training takes you from zero to job ready, with a highly profitable career that works around your family life.
Register

Here’s how we will take you there

image 21 - Design Alive

Design theory

Understand key elements of design: line, shape, form, space, texture, and light.
Apply core principles like unity, balance, emphasis, rhythm, and contrast.
Explore proportion and scale to achieve harmony within a space.
Study design movements & how they influence today’s interiors.

image 22 - Design Alive

Science Of Color

Apply color theory to create polished, purposeful palettes.
Explore how lighting conditions affect perceived color.
Use color psychology to support mood and function in design.
Understand harmony, contrast, and saturation for visual impact.

image 23 - Design Alive

Space Planning

Use tools like bubble diagrams and block plans for layout.
Apply ergonomics to create practical, comfortable interiors.
Design furniture layouts with clear circulation and flow.
Include accessibility and code compliance in all plans.

image 24 - Design Alive

Construction & Design

Identify common materials and know when to use each one.
Understand the structure behind interior elements and walls.
Compare finishes for durability, aesthetics, and maintenance.
Explore cabinetry and millwork – from design to installation.

image 25 - Design Alive

Lighting

Differentiate between fixture types and lighting sources.
Plan ambient, task, accent, and decorative lighting layers.
Understand how light affects mood, color, and materials.
Draft ceiling and lighting plans with full technical detail.

image 32 - Design Alive

Professional Practice

Communicate with clients and manage expectations clearly.
Define scope of work, timelines, and deliverables.
Learn contracts, billing structures, and legal basics.
Build a strong portfolio and resume for job readiness.

Your portfolio will be bursting with impressive projects like these

image 30 - Design Alive

Template Package

After you finish the course, you won’t be left wondering what to do next. Our Bonus Template Package – including contracts, resumes, and client questionnaires – to help you confidently launch your interior design career and work professionally from day one.

$350
image 29 - Design Alive

AI Module

Learn how to integrate AI into your interior design toolkit in a way that supports your creativity and helps you work smarter, whilst sharpening and enhancing your interior design skills.

$250
image 30 - Design Alive

Template Package

After you finish the course, you won’t be left wondering what to do next. Our Bonus Template Package – including contracts, resumes, and client questionnaires – to help you confidently launch your interior design career and work professionally from day one.

$350
image 29 - Design Alive

AI Module

Learn how to integrate AI into your interior design toolkit in a way that supports your creativity and helps you work smarter, whilst sharpening and enhancing your interior design skills.
$250

Customize your learning
experience to fit your schedule

shape 3 - Design Alive

Self-paced Learning

Live / Cohort Learning

icon small 24 - Design Alive

When

You are able to begin at any point during the year. 18 months to complete.

Course starts in November
with 2 classes per week

icon small 25 - Design Alive

Classes

Complete in your own time and at your own pace 

2 classes per week 
3 available timeslots
1. 9.30-11.30 AM EST
2. 1.30-3.30 PM EST 
3. 8.30-10.30 PM EST 

icon small 26 - Design Alive

Perfect for
someone
who needs

Starting point any time during the year, and want to complete the course at your own pace.

Real-time interaction with instructors and classmates, structure and accountability.

icon small 27 - Design Alive

Advantages

Start whenever you need, create a personalized schedule, and work at your own pace to complete the course.

Interact in a classroom setting, learn from lecturers, and establish real-time relationships.

Simply put, Design & Construction Academy is your path to a fulfilling career - with support at every step.

Live / Cohort Learning
icon small 24 - Design Alive

When

Course starts in November  with 2 classes per week

icon small 25 - Design Alive

Classes

2 classes per week 
Live EST - American eve hours 4:45 – 6:45pm EST
9:45 – 11:45pm UK.

icon small 26 - Design Alive

Perfect for someone
who needs

Real-time interaction with instructors and classmates, structure and accountability.

icon small 27 - Design Alive

Advantages

Interact in a classroom setting, learn from lecturers, and establish real-time relationships.

icon small 24 - Design Alive

When

You are able to begin at any point during the year. 18 months to complete.

icon small 25 - Design Alive

Classes

Complete in your own time and at your own pace 

icon small 26 - Design Alive

Perfect for someone
who needs

Starting point any time during the year, and want to complete the course at your own pace.

icon small 27 - Design Alive

Advantages

Start whenever you need, create a personalized schedule, and work at your own pace to complete the course.

Simply put, Design & Construction Academy is your path to a fulfilling career - with support at every step.

Here are the experts that will hold your hand

avatar 16 - Design Alive

Rochel Lea
Groundland

Design Theory Instructor

Meet Rochel Lea Groundland. With over 20 years of design experience and a degree in Interior Design, Rochel Lea is excited to share her expertise with you.Prepare to be inspired by her engaging and informative classes as she strives to ensure your design success.

avatar 17 - Design Alive

Bracha
Wade

Design Theory Instructor

Meet Bracha, an interior designer and architect in Israel.  Bracha specializes in space planning and maximizing space to its fullest potential. Bracha  has a passion (bordering on obsession) for Revit. You will enjoy her informative and practical lessons, as well as her gentle and pleasant teaching style.

avatar 18 - Design Alive

Anna
Zundelovitch

Fundamentals of Construction

Meet Anna, an architect and interior designer. Within her own practice, she specializes in commercial and multifunctional buildings and interiors.Learning from Anna, you will not only gain from her wealth of knowledge, but also from her professionalism and interesting classes.

avatar 20 1 - Design Alive

Miri
Wiesner

Fundamentals of Construction

Meet Miri, an experienced Interior designer with a focus on space planning and high-end custom kitchen and bathroom design. You will gain so much from Miri’s in-depth classes, enabling you to grasp construction and material composition, which will set you up for success as you begin your career.

avatar 21 - Design Alive

Nofar
Krausz

Instructor

Meet Nofar, an experienced interior designer, who recently made aliyah and now specializes in creating dream homes for people in Israel who are living in the diaspora. You will be fortunate enough to be mentored by Nofar who has helped designers and grads in the past start and build their firms, as Nofar believes that everyone has it in them to reach their goals and dreams! 

devora avatar - Design Alive

Devora
Goldberg

Instructor

Meet Devora. An interior designer, specializing in commercial and educational spaces. Devora is fascinated by the uniqueness of each space and how the end user experiences it, this being the driving force of her design. She is passionate about teaching about her design experiences, to prepare her students for their careers moving forward!

You could create designs like these!

Design Alive is unbelievable. They’re teaching you not only a course, but a whole industry. And then Zippy the CEO isn’t satisfied with just that. She wants to set you up for success so ensures that by the time you leave, you’re job ready. And even then tries to help you find the job that utilizes your abilities best. I should know because that’s exactly what she did for me!

– Malka Weintraub

Graduate

Why do

0 +

interior designers
trust Design Alive?

You only want to invest in your career once! 

 

When settling for the best, you will experience a learning experience that takes you to the top.

  • 15+ years of creating A+ interior designers
  • Exclusive, lifetime access to the JDF forum for unlimited support
  • Recommended by leading interior design firms
  • Join a community of like minded peers with job postings and support
  • Thrilling, hands-on learning (no boring lectures!)
  • Comprehensive goal-oriented curriculum
  • Guest lectures from experts in the field
  • Flexible learning plans tailor made to ensure your success
  • Masterclass Webinars for post-course education
  • No upsells, complete education tailored for landing a job
  • Earn credits with our recognised college level courses
  • Payment plans

Success stories

Libby Rosenberg Logo

Libby Rosenberg

Libby Rosenberg Design

I had the skills and the wish to succeed, but DA gave me that confidence to bring my feelings to fruition. Between their excellent lessons and readily available teachers, I felt job-ready by the end of the course. Plus the JDF is a great resource to keep in the know.

BLUE LINE 1 - Design Alive

Yitty Mehring

Blueline Design

I work in a professional design company under the architect’s license plus I have my own interior design/drafting company. What more could an insulated girl wish for? I never even fantasized that a school like Design Alive existed. Taking an extensive Interior Design course was so off my radar!

Icon

Malka Weintraub

Icon

Design Alive is unbelievable. They’re teaching you not only a course, but a whole industry.


And then Zippy the CEO isn’t satisfied with just that. She wants to set you up for success so ensures that by the time you leave, you’re job ready. And even then tries to help you find the job that utilizes your abilities best. I should know because that’s exactly what she did for me!

Devorah Friedman interiors - Design Alive

Bashy Frenkal

Devorah Friedman Designs

DA doesn’t just teach an all inclusive design course that ensures you’re job-ready at the course conclusion.

They also have a Jewish Design Forum that posts jobs which thankfully got me my first professional design job.

 

They keep the support going long after the course has ended. In fact, my present boss Devorah Friedman, can’t stop singing DA’s praises and neither can I. 

C Weinberg 

Design firm

Any expert in the field referred me to Design Alive, to begin my career. And I see why. The process was so smooth, while gaining real, practical knowledge from an expert teacher!

I didn’t even find online schooling a challenge. There’s always someone there to help you, right away, and the lessons are so clear.

Before completing my final, I B”H began working by an Interior Designer!

Got questions?

Are you right for Motion Academy? Is Motion Academy right for you?! Our team is here to help answer your questions!

Are you right for Motion Academy? Is Motion Academy right for you?! Our team is here to help answer your questions!

Group 1490 2 - Design Alive

Take a sneak
peek into
Design & Construction Academy

Why just imagine it,
when you can experience it? 
Dive into the preview now and
feel the magic for yourself!

Group 1030 5 - Design Alive

Michelle
Mozes

CEO Michelle Mozes
Meet Michelle, our special guest lecturer at Design Alive, and a rebranding expert. Starting her business in 2009 during the Great Recession, Michelle transitioned from a renowned comic book artist to a successful graphic designer. In 2019, she transformed herself from "just a designer" to a leading CEO. Join her webinar to learn how to stand out in a saturated market with proven strategies to elevate your business and attract your dream clients.  
Mask group 6 - Design Alive

Shana Wirzberger

CEO Shana W. Interiors



Meet Shana Wirzburger, founder of Shana W. Interiors, a Jerusalem-based boutique design firm known for creating luxurious yet functional spaces. With a multicultural background in architecture, Shana offers a personalized, creative approach to interior design. In this exciting webinar, Shana will share her design insights and answer key questions that are on the minds of junior designers, offering valuable tips on crafting beautiful, bespoke interiors.
Mask group 5 - Design Alive

Shifra
Mendelovitch

Act 2 Interiors

DESIGNING FOR HEALTHCARE FACILITIES

Meet Shifra Mendelovitch, CEO of Act2 Interiors with over 20 years of experience designing healthcare facilities. In her webinar, Shifra shares expert tips and advice on creating beautiful, functional spaces tailored to healthcare needs. It’s a unique opportunity to learn from her vast experience and get a behind-the-scenes look at healthcare design!
Group 1030 5 - Design Alive

I have yet to find students who are so well trained in so many areas.
I am always impressed by their knowledge and expertise as well as their technical skills.
Design Alive is my first point of call when I am looking to hire.

– Susan Strauss

Employer
FAQ

While this course focuses on design as well as space planning, the Space Planning course concentrates primarily on the technical aspects of space throughout all projects. In Space Planning, the design related classes are included as a bonus option, because a successful space planner should have a good grasp of design in order to create and maximize beautiful spaces. The 8 projects focus on the challenges of space planning within different settings and criteria. Additional space planning focused lectures are included.

In the live course, once should expect to devote 10-15 hours a week on out of class work as the course progresses.

You need to be proficient in AutoCad or Revit. These can be learned along side or preferably prior to design course. (see AutoCad Revit page) 

You are expected to catch up on each missed class via the recording link.

Live learning option: Students learn according to a structured schedule and pace and attend live sessions for lecture and feedback. The course runs from October till July. 

Self-paced option: Students can start at any time during the year and an complete the course at their desired pace. They have 18 months to complete the course. All project feedback and  correspondence is conducted via email between mentor and student.

Cohort learning option is available for this course.

Yes, you can pay for the course over 12 payments.

The course is built around the Jewish year with a winter (Chanukah) vacation and vacation during the month of Nissan. A course calendar is available to all students via their account page.

Yes. Upon successful completion of all projects and program tests (including regular attendance), students will be presented with a certificate of completion from Design Alive.
There is also an option to gain accreditation for courses completed that can be put towards a degree

