Step into the world of interior design — and build the skills, knowledge and confidence to thrive as a professional interior designer.
Design Theory, Space Planning, Construction + Business
AutoCAD or Revit knowledge required (can be learned before or during the course).
Design theory
Understand key elements of design: line, shape, form, space, texture, and light.
Apply core principles like unity, balance, emphasis, rhythm, and contrast.
Explore proportion and scale to achieve harmony within a space.
Study design movements & how they influence today’s interiors.
Science Of Color
Apply color theory to create polished, purposeful palettes.
Explore how lighting conditions affect perceived color.
Use color psychology to support mood and function in design.
Understand harmony, contrast, and saturation for visual impact.
Space Planning
Use tools like bubble diagrams and block plans for layout.
Apply ergonomics to create practical, comfortable interiors.
Design furniture layouts with clear circulation and flow.
Include accessibility and code compliance in all plans.
Construction & Design
Identify common materials and know when to use each one.
Understand the structure behind interior elements and walls.
Compare finishes for durability, aesthetics, and maintenance.
Explore cabinetry and millwork – from design to installation.
Lighting
Differentiate between fixture types and lighting sources.
Plan ambient, task, accent, and decorative lighting layers.
Understand how light affects mood, color, and materials.
Draft ceiling and lighting plans with full technical detail.
Professional Practice
Communicate with clients and manage expectations clearly.
Define scope of work, timelines, and deliverables.
Learn contracts, billing structures, and legal basics.
Build a strong portfolio and resume for job readiness.
After you finish the course, you won’t be left wondering what to do next. Our Bonus Template Package – including contracts, resumes, and client questionnaires – to help you confidently launch your interior design career and work professionally from day one.
Learn how to integrate AI into your interior design toolkit in a way that supports your creativity and helps you work smarter, whilst sharpening and enhancing your interior design skills.
You are able to begin at any point during the year. 18 months to complete.
Course starts in November
with 2 classes per week
Complete in your own time and at your own pace
2 classes per week
3 available timeslots
1. 9.30-11.30 AM EST
2. 1.30-3.30 PM EST
3. 8.30-10.30 PM EST
Starting point any time during the year, and want to complete the course at your own pace.
Real-time interaction with instructors and classmates, structure and accountability.
Start whenever you need, create a personalized schedule, and work at your own pace to complete the course.
Interact in a classroom setting, learn from lecturers, and establish real-time relationships.
When
Course starts in November with 2 classes per week
Classes
2 classes per week
Live EST - American eve hours 4:45 – 6:45pm EST
9:45 – 11:45pm UK.
Perfect for someone
who needs
Real-time interaction with instructors and classmates, structure and accountability.
Advantages
Interact in a classroom setting, learn from lecturers, and establish real-time relationships.
When
You are able to begin at any point during the year. 18 months to complete.
Classes
Complete in your own time and at your own pace
Perfect for someone
who needs
Starting point any time during the year, and want to complete the course at your own pace.
Advantages
Start whenever you need, create a personalized schedule, and work at your own pace to complete the course.
Design Theory Instructor
Meet Rochel Lea Groundland. With over 20 years of design experience and a degree in Interior Design, Rochel Lea is excited to share her expertise with you.Prepare to be inspired by her engaging and informative classes as she strives to ensure your design success.
Design Theory Instructor
Meet Bracha, an interior designer and architect in Israel. Bracha specializes in space planning and maximizing space to its fullest potential. Bracha has a passion (bordering on obsession) for Revit. You will enjoy her informative and practical lessons, as well as her gentle and pleasant teaching style.
Fundamentals of Construction
Meet Anna, an architect and interior designer. Within her own practice, she specializes in commercial and multifunctional buildings and interiors.Learning from Anna, you will not only gain from her wealth of knowledge, but also from her professionalism and interesting classes.
Fundamentals of Construction
Meet Miri, an experienced Interior designer with a focus on space planning and high-end custom kitchen and bathroom design. You will gain so much from Miri’s in-depth classes, enabling you to grasp construction and material composition, which will set you up for success as you begin your career.
Instructor
Meet Nofar, an experienced interior designer, who recently made aliyah and now specializes in creating dream homes for people in Israel who are living in the diaspora. You will be fortunate enough to be mentored by Nofar who has helped designers and grads in the past start and build their firms, as Nofar believes that everyone has it in them to reach their goals and dreams!
Instructor
Meet Devora. An interior designer, specializing in commercial and educational spaces. Devora is fascinated by the uniqueness of each space and how the end user experiences it, this being the driving force of her design. She is passionate about teaching about her design experiences, to prepare her students for their careers moving forward!
Design Alive is unbelievable. They’re teaching you not only a course, but a whole industry. And then Zippy the CEO isn’t satisfied with just that. She wants to set you up for success so ensures that by the time you leave, you’re job ready. And even then tries to help you find the job that utilizes your abilities best. I should know because that’s exactly what she did for me!
– Malka Weintraub
Why do
interior designers
trust Design Alive?
You only want to invest in your career once!
When settling for the best, you will experience a learning experience that takes you to the top.
Libby Rosenberg
Libby Rosenberg Design
I had the skills and the wish to succeed, but DA gave me that confidence to bring my feelings to fruition. Between their excellent lessons and readily available teachers, I felt job-ready by the end of the course. Plus the JDF is a great resource to keep in the know.
Yitty Mehring
Blueline Design
I work in a professional design company under the architect’s license plus I have my own interior design/drafting company. What more could an insulated girl wish for? I never even fantasized that a school like Design Alive existed. Taking an extensive Interior Design course was so off my radar!
Malka Weintraub
Icon
Design Alive is unbelievable. They’re teaching you not only a course, but a whole industry.
And then Zippy the CEO isn’t satisfied with just that. She wants to set you up for success so ensures that by the time you leave, you’re job ready. And even then tries to help you find the job that utilizes your abilities best. I should know because that’s exactly what she did for me!
Bashy Frenkal
Devorah Friedman Designs
DA doesn’t just teach an all inclusive design course that ensures you’re job-ready at the course conclusion.
They also have a Jewish Design Forum that posts jobs which thankfully got me my first professional design job.
They keep the support going long after the course has ended. In fact, my present boss Devorah Friedman, can’t stop singing DA’s praises and neither can I.
C Weinberg
Design firm
Any expert in the field referred me to Design Alive, to begin my career. And I see why. The process was so smooth, while gaining real, practical knowledge from an expert teacher!
I didn’t even find online schooling a challenge. There’s always someone there to help you, right away, and the lessons are so clear.
Before completing my final, I B”H began working by an Interior Designer!
While this course focuses on design as well as space planning, the Space Planning course concentrates primarily on the technical aspects of space throughout all projects. In Space Planning, the design related classes are included as a bonus option, because a successful space planner should have a good grasp of design in order to create and maximize beautiful spaces. The 8 projects focus on the challenges of space planning within different settings and criteria. Additional space planning focused lectures are included.
In the live course, once should expect to devote 10-15 hours a week on out of class work as the course progresses.
You need to be proficient in AutoCad or Revit. These can be learned along side or preferably prior to design course. (see AutoCad Revit page)
You are expected to catch up on each missed class via the recording link.
Live learning option: Students learn according to a structured schedule and pace and attend live sessions for lecture and feedback. The course runs from October till July.
Self-paced option: Students can start at any time during the year and an complete the course at their desired pace. They have 18 months to complete the course. All project feedback and correspondence is conducted via email between mentor and student.
Cohort learning option is available for this course.
Yes, you can pay for the course over 12 payments.
The course is built around the Jewish year with a winter (Chanukah) vacation and vacation during the month of Nissan. A course calendar is available to all students via their account page.
Yes. Upon successful completion of all projects and program tests (including regular attendance), students will be presented with a certificate of completion from Design Alive.
There is also an option to gain accreditation for courses completed that can be put towards a degree
